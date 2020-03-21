Coronavirus: 12 more test positive in Kerala; number of cases at 52

JUST IN
Coronavirus: Railways sounds alarm, advises against non-essential travel
Out of the cases confirmed today, three are from Kannur, 6 from Kasargod and three from Ernakulam

Gireesh Babu  |  Chennai 

The total number of people under observation in the state is 53,013 of which 228 are in hospitals

Twelve more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Kerala on Saturday. With this the number of positive cases in the state have risen to 52.

Out of the cases confirmed today, three are from Kannur, 6 from Kasargod and three from Ernakulam; they are all under treatment at present and all of them arrived in the state from Gulf countries.

The total number of people under observation is 53,013 of which 228 are in hospitals.

On Friday, 12 people had also tested positive for coronavirus.

First Published: Sat, March 21 2020. 21:19 IST

