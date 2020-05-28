JUST IN
Coronavirus cases in India breach 150,000-mark; toll reaches 4,337

A total of 6,387 new cases of coronavirus infection and 170 deaths were reported till Wednesday 8 am, according to the ministry's data.

Agencies 

Migrants wearing face masks put up in a stadium before boarding trains to their native places in UP, during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in New Delhi
There have been “multiple gains” from the lockdown and the most important of them is that it has “decelerated the pace” of the spread of Covid-19, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday even as the death toll reached 4,337 and the number of cases rose to 1,51,767 in the country.

A total of 6,387 new cases of coronavirus infection and 170 deaths were reported till Wednesday 8 am, according to the ministry’s data. The country has been registering new cases in excess of 6,000 daily since the past six days. “The lockdown has garnered multiple gains, and primarily among them is that it has decelerated the pace of spread of the disease,” the ministry said. Estimates made by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed that a large number of deaths and cases have been averted.
First Published: Thu, May 28 2020. 02:54 IST

