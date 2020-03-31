Coronavirus cases: India's trajectory trends far lower than the others

India’s Covid-19 cases had been growing much slower than the worst-affected countries. Even so, there is a noticeable difference after the lockdown was announced.

The seven-day moving average of the growth in the number of cases was at 22.07 per cent when the announcement was made. It had since slowed to under 18 per cent.

Meanwhile, the number of cases in countries like Italy and the United States have surged, rising by many multiples of their initial numbers (see chart).

India’s lower numbers may also have to do with lower testing in India. The figures in the chart compare growth after hitting 100 confirmed cases. India’s trajectory trends far lower than the others, and the gap has widened over the last week.