JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Court allows Netflix to screen series on controversial Indian billionaires
Business Standard

Coronavirus Factoid: India continues to report most daily cases globally

Even as its count of active cases has been declining on a net basis, the overall number of cases India is adding daily is higher than any country in the world

Topics
Coronavirus Tests | Goa | Coronavirus

Jyotindra Dubey  |  New Delhi 

Coronavirus
A man reacts as a medical worker collects a nasal sample for a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) for the Covid-19 coronavirus, in Srinagar on Tuesday.

The count of confirmed coronavirus cases globally has crossed 36 million, and nearly 8 million of these cases are active at present. The global Covid-19 death toll is now over 1 million, with the US accounting for the most number of fatalities.

In India, 907,883, or 13 per cent of the more than 6.6 million cases are active. The country’s recovery rate has crossed 85 per cent, with over 5.74 million people having beaten the infection. The death toll has crossed 100,000.

Here are some insights on the spread of the virus:

1. India has recorded a net drop of 37,000 in active cases in past 4 days

India has recorded more recoveries than new active cases on each of the past four days. In all, the country’s active cases have seen a net decline of over 37,000 in these four days, taking the active cases tally to 907,883.

2. India is adding the most number of cases across the globe

Despite witnessing a drop in daily new cases, India is still adding the most number of cases daily among all countries. It reported over 72,000 cases on October 7. The next biggest chunks of daily cases are accounted for by the US and Spain.

3. Goa has been recording highest daily test positivity rate in India

Goa on October 7 reported a test positivity rate of over 27 per cent, the highest among all Indian states and UTs. It has been recording a test positivity rate of more than 25 per cent for seven days now.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, October 07 2020. 14:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU