Coronavirus Factoid: India continues to report most daily cases globally

The count of confirmed cases globally has crossed 36 million, and nearly 8 million of these cases are active at present. The global Covid-19 death toll is now over 1 million, with the US accounting for the most number of fatalities.

In India, 907,883, or 13 per cent of the more than 6.6 million cases are active. The country’s recovery rate has crossed 85 per cent, with over 5.74 million people having beaten the infection. The death toll has crossed 100,000.

Here are some insights on the spread of the virus:

1. India has recorded a net drop of 37,000 in active cases in past 4 days

India has recorded more recoveries than new active cases on each of the past four days. In all, the country’s active cases have seen a net decline of over 37,000 in these four days, taking the active cases tally to 907,883.

2. India is adding the most number of cases across the globe

Despite witnessing a drop in daily new cases, India is still adding the most number of cases daily among all countries. It reported over 72,000 cases on October 7. The next biggest chunks of daily cases are accounted for by the US and Spain.

3. has been recording highest daily test positivity rate in India

on October 7 reported a test positivity rate of over 27 per cent, the highest among all Indian states and UTs. It has been recording a test positivity rate of more than 25 per cent for seven days now.