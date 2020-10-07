Coronavirus Factoid: India continues to report most daily cases globally

-
ALSO READ
World coronavirus dispatch: First human trial of Covid-19 drug underway
Economists bet on solid rebound after world recovers from Covid-19 crisis
World Coronavirus Dispatch: EU states to pilot Covid-tracing apps
World coronavirus dispatch: EU finally announces $560-bn relief package
World Coronavirus Dispatch: People with no symptoms can 'spread' virus
-
The count of confirmed coronavirus cases globally has crossed 36 million, and nearly 8 million of these cases are active at present. The global Covid-19 death toll is now over 1 million, with the US accounting for the most number of fatalities.
In India, 907,883, or 13 per cent of the more than 6.6 million cases are active. The country’s recovery rate has crossed 85 per cent, with over 5.74 million people having beaten the infection. The death toll has crossed 100,000.
Here are some insights on the spread of the virus:
1. India has recorded a net drop of 37,000 in active cases in past 4 days
India has recorded more recoveries than new active cases on each of the past four days. In all, the country’s active cases have seen a net decline of over 37,000 in these four days, taking the active cases tally to 907,883.
2. India is adding the most number of cases across the globe
Despite witnessing a drop in daily new cases, India is still adding the most number of cases daily among all countries. It reported over 72,000 cases on October 7. The next biggest chunks of daily cases are accounted for by the US and Spain.
3. Goa has been recording highest daily test positivity rate in India
Goa on October 7 reported a test positivity rate of over 27 per cent, the highest among all Indian states and UTs. It has been recording a test positivity rate of more than 25 per cent for seven days now.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU