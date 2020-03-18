Coronavirus global death toll crosses 7,400, 183,579 cases worldwide

- White House seeks $850-bn stimulus
- Fed unveils emergency lending
- San Francisco shuts down
- 183,579 cases worldwide, over 7,400 dead
- 1st death reported in Pakistan; cases surge to 212
- 135 deaths in Iran, raising total to 988
- 2,000 new cases in Spain as infections top 11,000, says govt
- WHO confirms two positive cases among its staff
- T20 World Cup to go ahead as scheduled, says ICC
- Euro 2020 Soccer Tournament postponed by a year
- US, China accuse each other of coronavirus fear-mongering
- 80,881 confirmed cases in China, rest of the world at 94,000
- Pfizer, BioNTech to co-develop potential coronavirus vaccine
- UK govt says ‘reasonable’ estimate is that 55,000 could have COVID-19
- US stocks rebound: Dow Jones jumps 1,000 pts intra-day
- Alphabet’s Verily tests 20 people on first day
- China approves coronavirus vaccine for clinical trials
- Spanish football coach, 21, dies of coronavirus
