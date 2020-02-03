Coronavirus: India reports third case from Kerala; patient in isolation

The government on Monday reported India's third case of infection in Kerala, four days after the southern state reported country's first case.

The patient is a student from Wuhan and is currently isolated in a hospital in Kanjangad in Kasargod district of Kerala. The patient is stable and has been kept in isolation, said a union health ministry statement.

India's first case was reported from Thrissur in Kerala with a student testing positive. Till date, 1,793 people who traveled from affected countries have been identified and placed under surveillance in Kerala.

Of this, 70 people have been admitted in selected isolation facilities and 1723 are under home isolation, a medical bulletin said.



The Health Ministry on Monday updated its travel advisory, which was issued on Sunday, and asked people to refrain from travelling to China in view of the deadly outbreak in its Hubei province and said travellers on return from the neighbouring country could be quarantined.

The death toll in China soared to 361 with 57 deaths on Sunday alone while the number of confirmed cases climbed to 17,205, Chinese health officials announced on Monday. Among Sunday's deaths, 56 were reported from Hubei Province, the epicentre of the virus outbreak, and one from southwest China's Chongqing, the health commission said