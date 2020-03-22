Coronavirus: Kerala govt declares Rs 20,000-cr package to revive economy

On March 19, the declared a Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak. This includes Rs 14,000 crore to clear all arrears pending in various sectors and a Rs500 crore health package.

“Normal life has been affected, which has also impacted the and the financial package is expected to revive the economy," said chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The state government will also facilitate loans worth Rs 2,000 crore through the self-help group Kudumbasree to those who are impacted by Covid-19. Another Rs 2,000 crore will be distributed as part of a village employment assurance programme in April and May.

Social welfare pensions, due in April, will be distributed in March. Food grains will be provided to families from across segments.

The government has allowed a one-month extension for the payment of water and electricity bills.



