Covid-19 LIVE: 20 mn vaccinated in India as caseload crosses 10.1 million

The total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 20 million, the Union Health Ministry said
A health worker collects the swab samples from Auto- rickshaw puller for conducting RT-PCR covid-19 coronavirus test, at Hazratganj in Lucknow on Friday.
Coronavirus LIVE: The coronavirus cases in India jumped to 11,210,580 with 18,716 new infections reported across the country, according to Worldometer. The death toll meanwhile reached 157,791 with 98 fatalities in the last 24 hours.
The total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 20 million, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday. The nationwide vaccination drive against Covid-19 was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers, while frontline workers stated receiving vaccine shots from February 2. The next phase of Covid-19 vaccination commenced from march 1for those senior citizens and for people aged 45 years and above with specified comorbid conditions.
World coronavirus update: Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe with 117,066,238 infected by the deadly contagion. While 92,643,091 have recovered, 2,599,173 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 29,653,182 cases.
