Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 26,762 new cases, tally close to 10 mn

The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 75,223,151. While 52,805,160 have recovered, 1,666,988 have lost their lives

New Delhi 

A health worker collects swab sample from COVID suspected man at Anand Vihar bus terminal, in New Delhi
Coronavirus live updates:: India reported 26,762 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday pushing the overall tally to 9,977,834, according to Worldometer. The death toll from the deadly infection jumped to 144,829. 

The Covid-19 cases in India are steadily coming down while the caseload of infection in many parts of the world is experiencing a second or even a third peak, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Thursday asserting the government "recognised the threat early and pursued a scientific evidence-based approach". Vardhan also detailed how effective communication strategy has been a cornerstone of the approach.

World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 75,223,151. While 52,805,160 have recovered, 1,666,988 have lost their lives. Meanwhile, the US continues to be the worst-hit country with 17,592,892 cases.

