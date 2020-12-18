- Trusted or not? DoT allows Huawei to test telecom gear; official moved out
- State governments may use bank guarantees to buy Covid-19 vaccines
- State govts worry as Centre plans to trim schemes in upcoming Budget
- Barely a week before the deadline, IBC resumption hangs in balance
- Laxmi Prasad: Air India bidder who tried to buy everything under the sun
- India plays an important role in hunt for talent in digital age: Amazon CTO
- WhatsApp Pay is easy to use, but take a few extra security measures
- Airtel, Jio, Vodafone have to fork out Rs 44,000 cr for 4G spectrum auction
- In fight against Covid, ASHA corps toils on with little hope of recognition
- Privatisation policy will now be a road map for PSB mergers: Debasish Panda
Coronavirus LIVE: India reports 26,762 new cases, tally close to 10 mn
The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 75,223,151. While 52,805,160 have recovered, 1,666,988 have lost their lives
Topics
Coronavirus Vaccine | Health Ministry | Coronavirus
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
A health worker collects swab sample from COVID suspected man at Anand Vihar bus terminal, in New Delhi
Coronavirus live updates:: India reported 26,762 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday pushing the overall tally to 9,977,834, according to Worldometer. The death toll from the deadly infection jumped to 144,829.
The Covid-19 cases in India are steadily coming down while the caseload of infection in many parts of the world is experiencing a second or even a third peak, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Thursday asserting the government "recognised the threat early and pursued a scientific evidence-based approach". Vardhan also detailed how effective communication strategy has been a cornerstone of the approach.
World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 75,223,151. While 52,805,160 have recovered, 1,666,988 have lost their lives. Meanwhile, the US continues to be the worst-hit country with 17,592,892 cases.
Stay tuned for the latest coronavirus-related news
Stay tuned for the latest coronavirus-related news
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh