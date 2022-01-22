LIVE news: India adds 335,500 new Covid cases; Delhi, Mumbai cases dip
LIVE: Karnataka registered over 48,000 new Covid-19 cases, Bengaluru alone logged over 29,000 coronavirus cases today.
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
India added nearly 335,500 new Covid cases today, according to Worldometer. With a tally of 38.9 million cases, India is the second worst-hit country after the US. Delhi and Mumbai witnessed a dip in Covid cases on Friday, logging 10,756 and 5,008 single-day cases, respectively.
Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry said that isolation facility would not be mandatory for international travellers arriving from at-risk countries from January 22. In a statement, the ministry also said that they would still be required to undergo seven-day home quarantine.
Karnataka has decided to withdraw weekend curfew, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin announced that there will be a complete lockdown in the state on January 23 due to rising Covid-19 cases.
The Election Commission would meet today to decide whether the ban imposed by it on physical rallies and roadshows to prevent the spread of coronavirus should continue.
In other news, the BCCI and IPL team owners will discuss potential back-up venues for the upcoming edition of the league in a virtual meeting today.
