Covid-19 LIVE: India cases past 5.5 mn; Oxford vaccine trial starts in Pune

Coronavirus update: Maharashtra has 1,224,380 coronavirus cases, Andhra Pradesh 625,514, Tamil Nadu 547,337, Karnataka 526,876, and UP 358,893. Stay tuned for coronavirus India LIVE update

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment(PPE) collects a nasal sample from a policeman, during a check-up campaign for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) set up inside a police station, in Mumbai.
Coronavirus update: India on Monday witnessed a significant drop in the number of new Covid-19 cases. According to Worldometer, India registered 74,493 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its corona tally to 5,560,105. Death toll is at 88,943. India occupies the top position in the world in terms of total recoveries. However, it is also the second worst-hit country in terms of active caseloads and the total number of Covid cases.
 
Coronavirus vaccine update: Phase-III human clinical trials of the coronavirus vaccine being developed by Oxford University and manufactured by Serum Institute of India began on Monday in Pune.
 
World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 31,471,337. While 23,094,419 have recovered, 968,905 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 7,046,188 cases. It is followed by India, which has 5,560,105 cases, Brazil (1,109,595) and Russia (1,109,595).

Stay tuned for coronavirus LIVE updates

