Coronavirus LIVE: India sees sharp drop in new cases; tally at 6,681,953

Coronavirus update: Maharashtra has 1,453,653 coronavirus cases, Andhra Pradesh 723,512, Karnataka 640,661, Tamil Nadu 625,391 and UP 417,000. Stay tuned for coronavirus India LIVE update

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

A health worker prepares the injection site on a patient's arm for administration of the Sputnik V vaccine during a trial in Moscow, on Sept. 23. (Photo: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg)

Coronavirus update: India on Monday registered a sharp drop of 59,773 in the number of new Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 6,681,953. With 886 fatalities in 24 hours, India's death toll stands at 103,600. The head of emergencies at the World Health Organization, Dr Michael Ryan, says its best estimates indicate that roughly one in 10 people worldwide may have been infected by the coronavirus. Experts have long said that the number of confirmed cases greatly underestimates the true figure.

Coronavirus vaccine update: The Oxford coronavirus vaccine might be rolled out in six months' time or even less, a report said on Saturday. If reports in the UK media are to be believed, there is hope that a vaccine against coronavirus may get a clearance from health regulators in December.

World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 35,624,780. While 26,771,212 have recovered, 1,044,501 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 7,662,635 cases. It is followed by India, which has 6,681,953cases, Brazil (4,918,022) and Russia (1,225,889).

First Published: Tue, October 06 2020. 06:38 IST

