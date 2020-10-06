Coronavirus LIVE: India sees sharp drop in new cases; tally at 6,681,953

update: India on Monday registered a sharp drop of 59,773 in the number of new Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 6,681,953. With 886 fatalities in 24 hours, India's death toll stands at 103,600. The head of emergencies at the World Health Organization, Dr Michael Ryan, says its best estimates indicate that roughly one in 10 people worldwide may have been infected by the Experts have long said that the number of confirmed cases greatly underestimates the true figure.

vaccine update: The Oxford might be rolled out in six months' time or even less, a report said on Saturday. If reports in the UK media are to be believed, there is hope that a vaccine against coronavirus may get a clearance from health regulators in December.

World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 35,624,780. While 26,771,212 have recovered, 1,044,501 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 7,662,635 cases. It is followed by India, which has 6,681,953cases, Brazil (4,918,022) and Russia (1,225,889).

