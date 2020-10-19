- Coronavirus LIVE update: India cases at 7,548,238; global tally past 40 mn
- Single-window clearance expected to start in April with 20 states on board
- Centre may have no stake in public sector banks after privatisation
- Covid-19 crisis: India may mobilise pharmacists to administer vaccine
- Why Super apps have become flavour of the season for corporate India
- Tata Teleservices revival on the cards for new tech-powered SuperApp
Coronavirus LIVE update: India cases at 7,548,238; global tally past 40 mn
Coronavirus update: Maharashtra has 1,595,381 coronavirus cases, Andhra Pradesh 783,132, Karnataka 751,390, Tamil Nadu 687,400 and UP 444,711. Stay tuned for coronavirus India LIVE update
Topics
Coronavirus | World Health Organization | Containment Zone
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Coronavirus update: India on Sunday registered a spike of 55,511 cases, taking the total count of coronavirus cases to 7,548,238 , and the country's death toll reached 114,642.
According to a new study, the antibody levels in the blood of Covid-19 patients drop rapidly during the weeks after their bodies have cleared the virus and symptoms have subsided. The research was published in the journal mBio, an open-access journal of the American Society for Microbiology.
Coronavirus vaccine update: Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech were expected to pursue late-stage clinical trials of intranasal Covid-19 vaccines in the coming months once they received regulatory approval, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said on Sunday.
World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 40,264,218. While 30,108,031 have recovered, 1,118,167 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 8,387,798 cases. It is followed by India, which has 7,548,238 cases, Brazil (5,235,344) and Russia (1,399,334).
Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More