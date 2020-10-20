Coronavirus LIVE: India sees drop in new cases; WHO cautions against easing

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus LIVE: New session in engineering colleges to begin from Dec 1
Coronavirus LIVE updates: SP leader Mulayam Singh Yadav tests positive
Coronavirus LIVE: PM calls for scaling up of Covid-19 testing, sero surveys
Coronavirus LIVE: Less than 1000 deaths for eight consecutive days in India
Coronavirus LIVE: Tamil Nadu's daily new case count dips below 5,000-mark
-
Coronavirus update: India on Monday witnessed a significant drop in the number of new Covid-19 cases. At 46,498, the country registered fewer daily infections than the US -- for the first time in over a month -- taking its tally to 7,594,736, according to Worldometer. India's death toll currently stands at 115,163. While Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in the country with over 1.6 mn caseloads, West Bengal has been adding over 3,000 cases daily for the past 45 days. The overall case tally in the state stands at 325,028.
Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) has cautioned against any relaxation of response actions following the slight decline in Covid-19 cases in the Southeast Asia Region lately, saying the pandemic continues unabated and our response only needs to be strengthened further to curtail virus transmission.
Coronavirus vaccine update: US President Donald Trump has ordered defence and health chiefs to ensure that America is the first one to procure the UK's coronavirus vaccine, being developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford.
World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 40,462,338. While 30,232,844 have recovered, 1,120,715 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 8,393,773 cases. It is followed by India, which has 7,590,514 cases, Brazil (5,237,961) and Russia (1,415,316).
Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU