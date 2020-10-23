Coronavirus LIVE update: India cases at 7,759,640; global tally nears 42 mn
Coronavirus update: Maharashtra has 1,625,197 coronavirus cases, Andhra Pradesh 796,000, Karnataka 782,773, Tamil Nadu 700,000 and UP 463,858. Stay tuned for coronavirus India LIVE updates
Coronavirus update: India on Thursday recorded 54,482 cases, taking its tally to 7,759,640. Death toll rose to 117,336. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, who tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday, is undergoing treatment. West Bengal has recorded the highest single-day spike of 4,157 fresh cases, taking its total number of cases to 337,283.
Coronavirus vaccine update: The Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus will be tested in India on 100 volunteers, the Indian Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation's Drug Controller General (DCGI) told Sputnik on Thursday. DCGI has granted permission to pharmaceutical giant Dr Reddy's Laboratories for conducting tests.
World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 41,963,868. While 31,171,078 have recovered, 1,142,113 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 8,658,314 cases. It is followed by India, which has 7,759,640 cases, Brazil (5,332,634) and Russia (1,463,306).
