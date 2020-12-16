Coronavirus LIVE: India cases at 9,932,908; Delhi positivity rate at 1.9%

-
-
Coronavirus live updates: India has reported 26,401 fresh Covid-19 cases. With this, its case tally now stands at 9,932,908. The country's death toll has mounted to 144,130. With 1,886,807 cases, Maharashtra has the highest number of coronavirus cases, followed by Karnataka 903,425, Andhra Pradesh 876,000, Tamil Nadu 801,161, and Kerala 677,000. At 1.9 per cent, Delhi reported the lowest incidence of new Covid-19 cases recorded so far, with its test positivity rate on 85,105 samples tested in the last 24 hours. It reported 1,617 positive cases.
Covid-19 cases and deaths were declining in India which was very reassuring, the Centre said on Tuesday but cautioned against any laxity saying an overwhelming proportion of the country's population was still "very very susceptible" to the virus and the situation might escalate unexpectedly.
World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 73,760,663. While 51,779,444 have recovered, 1,640,070 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 17,118,847 cases, and 310,648 have died from the disease there. It is followed by India, which has 9,932,908 cases, Brazil (6,974,258), Russia (2,707,945), France (2,391,447).
Stay tuned for the latest coronavirus-related news.
