Coronavirus LIVE updates: Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel dies of Covid
Coronavirus update: At 1,789,800, Maharashtra has the highest number of coronavirus cases, followed by Karnataka 876,425, Andhra Pradesh 863,000, Tamil Nadu 773,176 and Kerala 571,000
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar and Congress leader Ahmed Patel
Coronavirus update: On Tuesday, India reported 38,327 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking its tally to 9,216,049. The country's death toll mounted to 134,661. At 1,789,800, Maharashtra has the highest number of coronavirus cases, followed by Karnataka 876,425, Andhra Pradesh 863,000, Tamil Nadu 773,176 and Kerala 571,000. Delhi recorded 6,224 fresh Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours and a positivity rate of 10.14 per cent, while 109 more fatalities pushed the city's death toll to 8,621. Schools in the national capital were unlikely to reopen until a vaccine was available, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said yesterday.
Senior Congress leader Ahmad Patel died from Covid-related complications this morning.
World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 59,865,034. While 41,392,935 have recovered, 1,408,942 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 12,771,700 cases, and 263,644 have died from the disease there. It is followed by India, which has 9,216,049 cases, Brazil (6,090,197), France (2,144,660), Russia (2,138,828).
