Coronavirus live updates: 3 southern states report spike in new infections

Coronavirus updates: Antony Blinken pledges US support to the WHO's investigation in China into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

A passenger reacts as a health worker at Mumbai’s Dadar railway station collects her swab sample to test for Covid-19 on Thursday, July 29, 2021. (PTI Photo/ Kunal Patil)
Coronavirus updates: Kerala reported more than 22,000 fresh Covid-19 cases for the third day straight: the spike prompting the state to announce a weekend lockdown.

Karnataka and Tamil Nadu recorded a rise in new infections on Thursday as well, taking India’s daily case count to nearly 45,000, the highest in 22 days. A state-backed committee of experts recommended conducting a study on mixing doses of Covishield and Covaxin vaccines for Covid-19.

Word coronavirus updates: US secretary of state Antony Blinken met the head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, in Kuwait on Wednesday where he pledged his support to the UN agency’s investigation in China into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.

New research showed that those vaccinated who were infected carry a significant amount of the virus, contradicting earlier observations that those inoculated weren’t infectious, the 'New York Times' reported.

