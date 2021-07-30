- Coronavirus live updates: 3 southern states report spike in new infections
- In boost for Indian IT, US to conduct rare 2nd lottery for H-1B applicants
- India should nationalise Vodafone Idea, head off Jio-dominated duopoly
- Finance ministry sticks to double-digit economic growth forecast
- Year after Baghjan blowout, oil and gas operations in India much safer
- Exhausted govt machinery may be behind Kerala's Covid-19 cases rise
- Explained: How push for factoring could benefit the MSME sector
- Gennova to use mRNA tech to develop vaccines for Zika, tuberculosis
- Include cryptocurrency gains in income-tax returns, say analysts
- Tokyo Olympics 2021 LIVE: Archer Deepika Kumar storms into quarterfinals
Coronavirus updates: Antony Blinken pledges US support to the WHO's investigation in China into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.
Coronavirus | World Health Organization | Health Ministry
A passenger reacts as a health worker at Mumbai’s Dadar railway station collects her swab sample to test for Covid-19 on Thursday, July 29, 2021. (PTI Photo/ Kunal Patil)
Coronavirus updates: Kerala reported more than 22,000 fresh Covid-19 cases for the third day straight: the spike prompting the state to announce a weekend lockdown.
Karnataka and Tamil Nadu recorded a rise in new infections on Thursday as well, taking India’s daily case count to nearly 45,000, the highest in 22 days. A state-backed committee of experts recommended conducting a study on mixing doses of Covishield and Covaxin vaccines for Covid-19.
Word coronavirus updates: US secretary of state Antony Blinken met the head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, in Kuwait on Wednesday where he pledged his support to the UN agency’s investigation in China into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.
New research showed that those vaccinated who were infected carry a significant amount of the virus, contradicting earlier observations that those inoculated weren’t infectious, the 'New York Times' reported.
