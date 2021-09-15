- Film submissions at TIFF were higher than pre-Covid numbers: Cameron Bailey
Coronavirus LIVE updates: Andhra extends night curfew; Putin self-isolates
A health worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a visitor at a district government hospital in Noida on September 13, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Coronavirus updates: A study of 614 fully vaccinated health workers in India found a "significant" drop in their Covid-fighting antibodies within four months of the first shot. The findings could help the government decide whether to provide booster doses as some Western countries have done, Reuters reported.
India plans to increase the monthly financial support for children who lost their parents to Covid-19: from Rs 2,000 to Rs 4,000, said a civil servant on Tuesday.
Andhra Pradesh will continue its 11pm-to-6am curfew until September 30 instead of ending it September 16, news agency ANI reported citing an order from the chief minister’s office.
World coronavirus updates: Russian President Vladimir Putin will go into self-isolation after people around him fell sick with Covid-19, the Kremlin said Tuesday. He has tested negative.
Japan has given first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to 63.6 per cent of its population, surpassing the US in the proportion of those who have had at least one shot of the vaccine despite starting months behind.
China’s aviation regulator advised against international travel during national holidays later this month and in October due to coronavirus outbreaks overseas and the low volume of international flights, Bloomberg reported.
