Coronavirus LIVE: India records nearly 200,000 cases in the last 24 hours
Coronavirus live updates: India has recorded 199,569 fresh Covid cases and 1,037 deaths in the last 24 hrs. Maharashtra registered 58,952 new cases, Delhi 17,282. Stay tuned for corona-related news
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a passenger to test for COVID-19 , amid a countrywide spike in coronavirus cases, at a bus stand in Jammu
Coronavirus LIVE updates: Breaking all records, India registered its biggest-ever single day spike with 199,569 fresh cases. With this, India's Covid tally has shot up to 14,070,890 cases, Worldometer showed this morning. India is the 2nd worst-hit nation in terms of total Covid-19 cases. India also witnessed 1,037 fatalities due to covid-19 in a single day. The death toll from the deadly infection stands at 173,152.
Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 58,952 fresh coronavirus cases. With 17,282 fresh infections, Delhi recorded highest ever coronavirus diseases cases, breaking its own previous daily spikes. Karnataka reported the highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases this year by recording 11,265 new infections in the last 24 hours.
Meanwhile, CBSE board exams for Class 10th have been cancelled and 12th exams have been postponed.
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (3,578,160), Kerala (1,172,882), Karnataka (1,094,912), Tamil Nadu (940,145), and Andhra Pradesh (928,664).
World coronavirus update: Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe with 138,819,913 infected by the deadly contagion. While 111,604,556 have recovered, 2,984,891 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 32,149,181, followed by India, Brazil, France and Russia. However, it terms of the total number of active cases, US tops the charts, followed by France, India, Brazil and Belgium.
