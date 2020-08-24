Coronavirus LIVE: India cases cross 3.1 million; global tally at 23,577,626

JUST IN
Coronavirus latest news: India's coronavirus tally has surged to 3,105,185. India's doubling time for total cases stands at 30 days and for deaths at 42.8 days. Stay tuned for coronavirus LIVE updates

A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a swab sample from a man at a local health centre to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), amid the spread of the disease, in New Delhi on Monday.

Coronavirus update: India has recorded 61,749 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 3,105,185. With 846 fatalities reported on Sunday, the country's death toll has surged to 57,691. Five most affected states by total tally of cases are Maharashtra (682,383), Tamil Nadu (379,000), Andhra Pradesh (345,216), Karnataka (277,814), and Uttar Pradesh (182,453). Bihar's coronavirus caseload rises to 122,000 as 2,247 more people test positive, death toll mounts to 610 with 9 new fatalities. Meanwhile, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal suugested that Delhi Metro should be resumed in a phased manner of trial basis. As of today, there are 161,466 Covid cases in the national capital.

Coronavirus world update: As many as 23,577,626 people around the world have been diagnosed with Covid-19. While more than 16,027,151 have recovered, 810,879 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 5,856,346 cases. It is followed by Brazil, which has 3,589,469.

