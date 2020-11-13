- Coronavirus LIVE updates: India cases at 8,727,900; global tally past 53 mn
Coronavirus LIVE updates: India cases at 8,727,900; global tally past 53 mn
Coronavirus update: Maharashtra has 1,736,329 coronavirus cases, Karnataka 855,912, Andhra Pradesh 849,705, Tamil Nadu 752,521 and UP 505,426. Stay tuned for coronavirus India LIVE updates
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Coronavirus update: India has reported 43,861 fresh Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The total caseload now stands at 8,727,900. The country's death toll has mounted to 128,686. Delhi recorded a spike of 7,332 Covid-19 cases on Thursday taking its infection tally to over 467,999, while 104 more fatalities pushed the national capital's death toll to 7,332. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced a Rs 900 crore stimulus towards research and development of the Covid-19 vaccine while also assuring that funds will be provided according to the requirement for the cost of the vaccine and logistics requirement as well in future.
World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 53,060,114. While 37,169,884 have recovered, 1,298,449 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 10,861,241 cases, and 248,488 have died from the disease there. It is followed by India, which has 8,727,900 cases, Brazil (5,783,647), France (1,898,710), Russia (1,858,568).
Stay tuned for the latest coronavirus-related news.
