Coronavirus LIVE: India cases at 8,635,754; Kerala tally nears 500,000

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus LIVE: Kerala records 6,820 new Covid-19 positive cases
Coronavirus LIVE: Indians yet to achieve herd immunity, says Harsh Vardhan
Coronavirus LIVE: India's recovery rate crosses 80% mark, highest worldwide
Coronavirus LIVE: 75% of new confirmed cases concentrated in ten states/UTs
Coronavirus LIVE: Manish Sisodia, hospitalised with Covid, also has dengue
-
Coronavirus update: India has reported nearly 44,679 fresh Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The total caseload now stands at 8,635,754. The country's death toll has mounted to 127,615.
India has conducted the second-highest number of tests for detection of Covid-19 cases in the world at 119.6 million, with rapid antigen tests comprising 49 per cent and RT-PCR 46 per cent of the total tests done till Tuesday, according to the Union health ministry. Delhi recorded 7,830 fresh Covid-19 cases, its highest single-day spike to date, taking the infection tally in the national capital to over 450,000 even as 83 new fatalities pushed the toll to 7,143. Kerala reported 6,010 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the tally to 495,712, while 28 more fatalities pushed the toll to 1,742.
World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 51,789,605. While 36,362,572 have recovered, 1,278,442 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 10,557,047 cases, and 245,776 have died from the disease there. It is followed by India, which has 8,635,754 cases, Brazil (5,679,212), Russia (1,817,109) and France (1,807,479).
Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU