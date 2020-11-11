Coronavirus LIVE: India cases at 8,635,754; Kerala tally nears 500,000

update: India has reported nearly 44,679 fresh Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The total caseload now stands at 8,635,754. The country's death toll has mounted to 127,615.

India has conducted the second-highest number of tests for detection of Covid-19 cases in the world at 119.6 million, with rapid antigen tests comprising 49 per cent and RT-PCR 46 per cent of the total tests done till Tuesday, according to the Union Delhi recorded 7,830 fresh Covid-19 cases, its highest single-day spike to date, taking the infection tally in the national capital to over 450,000 even as 83 new fatalities pushed the toll to 7,143. Kerala reported 6,010 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the tally to 495,712, while 28 more fatalities pushed the toll to 1,742.

World update: The global tally of cases stands at 51,789,605. While 36,362,572 have recovered, 1,278,442 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 10,557,047 cases, and 245,776 have died from the disease there. It is followed by India, which has 8,635,754 cases, Brazil (5,679,212), Russia (1,817,109) and France (1,807,479).

