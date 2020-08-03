- Facebook India gets down to serious business as it tries to go local
Coronavirus LIVE: India records over 50k cases for the 5th consecutive day
Coronavirus latest news: India recorded over 300,000 cases in 6 days. US tally has surged to 4,813,645 and Brazil 2,733,677. Stay tuned for coronavirus LIVE updates
A health worker wearing PPE kit checks an old woman at Commonwealth games village COVID care center, in New Delhi on Saturday.
Coronavirus update: India recorded over 50,000 coronavirus cases for the 5th consecutive day, taking its tally way past the 1,800,000 mark. India's death toll now stands at 38,161. The states that have reported the biggest 24-hour jump in active cases are West Bengal (2,739), Madhya Pradesh (921), Mizoram (55). Five most affected states by total tally of cases are Maharashtra (4,41,228), Tamil Nadu (251,738), Andhra Pradesh (1,58,764), Delhi (137,677), and Karnataka (1,34,819). Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa have also fallen victim to the pandemic. The two tested positive on Sunday.
Coronavirus world update: Worldometer recorded 217,901 new cases worldwide in the past 24 hours. As many as 18,226,599 people around the world have been diagnosed with Covid-19. While more than 11,439,262 have recovered 692,420 have died so far.
