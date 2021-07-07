JUST IN
Coronavirus LIVE: India records 43,957 fresh cases, tally hits 30,662,896

Today's coronavirus numbers: Bengaluru (715 cases), Mumbai 453 cases), Chennai (209 cases), Kolkata (59 cases), Delhi (79 cases). Stay tuned for corona-related news

Corona updates: India on Wednesday recorded a spike of 43,957 new infections, taking the total caseload to 30,662,896, according to Worldometer. The death count increased to 404,240 with 930 new fatalities, the data showed.

Kerala reported 14,373 new infections, followed by Maharashtra (8,418), Tamil Nadu (3,479), Andhra Pradesh (3,042), Karnataka (3,104), Delhi (79) and West Bengal (962).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6,113,335), Kerala (2,981,721), Karnataka (2,856,491), Tamil Nadu (2,500,002), and Andhra Pradesh (1,905,023).

World coronavirus update: Covid-19 is continuing to spread around the world, with 185,354,379 confirmed cases and 4,008,610 deaths across nearly 200 countries recorded since China reported its first cases in December 2019. The US remains the worst-hit country with 34,618,968 cases, followed by India, Brazil, France and Russia. 

