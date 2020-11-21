Coronavirus LIVE updates: Global cases at 57,889,287; over 40 mn recover

update: India is the second most-hit country in the world after the US. The total confirmed case count in India has now crossed 9 million but the daily spike in new cases is witnessing a drop. On Friday, India reported 46,288 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking its tally to 9,050,613. The country's death toll has mounted to 132,764. At 1,768,695, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases, followed by Karnataka 869,561, Andhra Pradesh 859,000, Tamil Nadu 767,000 and Kerala 545,000. Delhi recorded 118 new fatalities and 6,608 fresh cases on Friday, taking the infection tally in the city to 517,000.

World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 57,889,287. While 40,093,744 have recovered, 1,376,758 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 12,268,678 cases, and 260,235 have died from the disease there. It is followed by India, which has 9,050,613 cases, Brazil (6,020,164), France (2,109,170), Russia (2,039,926.

Stay tuned for the latest coronavirus-related news.