Coronavirus LIVE updates: Global cases at 57,889,287; over 40 mn recover

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus LIVE: New session in engineering colleges to begin from Dec 1
Coronavirus LIVE updates: SP leader Mulayam Singh Yadav tests positive
Coronavirus LIVE: India has maximum number of recovered cases, says govt
Coronavirus LIVE: PM calls for scaling up of Covid-19 testing, sero surveys
Coronavirus LIVE: Kerala reports 6,843 new cases, 4,439 in Karnataka
-
Coronavirus update: India is the second most-hit country in the world after the US. The total confirmed case count in India has now crossed 9 million but the daily spike in new cases is witnessing a drop. On Friday, India reported 46,288 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking its tally to 9,050,613. The country's death toll has mounted to 132,764. At 1,768,695, Maharashtra has the highest number of coronavirus cases, followed by Karnataka 869,561, Andhra Pradesh 859,000, Tamil Nadu 767,000 and Kerala 545,000. Delhi recorded 118 new fatalities and 6,608 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the infection tally in the city to 517,000.
World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 57,889,287. While 40,093,744 have recovered, 1,376,758 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 12,268,678 cases, and 260,235 have died from the disease there. It is followed by India, which has 9,050,613 cases, Brazil (6,020,164), France (2,109,170), Russia (2,039,926.
Stay tuned for the latest coronavirus-related news.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU