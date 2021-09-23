- Evergrande faces key deadline, investors await outcome on dollar bond
- Zee Entertainment-Sony Pictures merger: Making of a media behemoth
- Covid-19 pandemic: India may fully vaccinate all adults by April next year
- India's consumption story is slowly turning the page: FMCGs
- Cash-strapped Vodafone Idea requires moratorium on interest to stay afloat
- Switzerland-based Holcim group losing share in Indian cement market
- Modi arrives in US to attend Quad leaders' summit, address UNGA
Coronavirus LIVE: India records 31,957 cases in a day; US dds over 130,000
Coronavirus LIVE updates: India's active Covid-19 cases drop below the 300,000-mark. Delhi reported 30 Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra 3,608 cases in the last 24 hours. Stay tuned for corona updates
Topics
Coronavirus | World Health Organization | Coronavirus Vaccine
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
A health worker collects swab sample for Covid-19 testing at a government hospital near Balurghat in South Dinajpur district. Photo: PTI
Coronavirus updates: India recorded a spike of 31,957 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The country also witnessed 279 deaths, taking the death toll to 446,080. So far, India has recorded 33,562,034 corona cases in total. Delhi reported 30 Covid-19 cases and no fatality. Kerala recorded 26,964 new Covid-19 cases and Maharashtra 3,608 cases.
India would be able to vaccinate its entire adult population by November this year with at least one dose of the Covid vaccine if it keeps up with an average pace of 5.6 million doses administered daily. This average was achieved for the week ended September 17, when a record 25 million doses were administered in the country.
World coronavirus update: Covid-19 is continuing to spread around the world, with 230,835,399 confirmed cases and 4,731,615 deaths across nearly 200 countries recorded since China reported its first cases in December 2019. The US remains the worst-hit country with 43,402,126 cases, followed by India, Brazil, UK and Russia.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh