- The second wave: Migrant crisis looms again as Covid-19 curbs expand
- Second Covid wave: Fatalities threaten to be worse this time, shows data
- AstraZeneca has sent us legal notice for vaccine supply delay: Poonawalla
- IBC in the slow lane: CIRP cases decline almost 12%, shows IBBI data
- NITI Aayog considers separate PLI scheme for MSMEs, examines biz models
- Contradictory AAR verdicts on CSR under GST regime baffle companies
- Pandemic-proof marquee realty soars in South Mumbai: Here're the top buys
- Part of BSNL 4G contract may be reserved for domestic companies
- Hike in NPS investment management fee need not be a deterrent: Experts
- Big players stayed away from Vivad se Vishwas: CBDT chairman P C Mody
Coronavirus LIVE: 115,269 new cases in India, highest one-day rise so far
Coronavirus live updates: In the last 24 hours, Mumbai reported 10,030 cases, Pune 11,040, Delhi 5,100. According to an analysis, 2nd wave can be deadlier than 1st. Stay tuned for corona-related news
Topics
Coronavirus | World Health Organization | Coronavirus Vaccine
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Coronavirus live updates: India has recorded a massive surge of 115,269 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. With this, India has seen the biggest-ever daily surge, taking the tally to 12,799,746, Worldometer showed this morning. Active cases have crossed the 800,000-mark and now stand at 843,779. India is now the 4th-worst hit country in terms of active cases. India also witnessed a grim record of second-most fatalities due to covid-19 in a single day in 2021, which stood at 631. The death toll from the deadly infection stands at 166,208. According to an analysis, the second wave of Covid-19 has the potential to turn deadlier than the first wave. Click here to read more
Maharashtra reported over 55,000 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours in a persistent rise in cases, while Delhi witnessed 5,100 fresh cases.
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (3,113,354), Kerala (1,137,590), Karnataka (1,020,434), Andhra Pradesh (909,002), and Tamil Nadu (903,479).
World coronavirus update: Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe with 133,002,033 infected by the deadly contagion. While 107,248,070 have recovered, 2,885,153 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 31,559,438, followed by Brazil, India, France and Russia. However, it terms of the total number of active cases, US tops the charts, followed by France, Brazil, India and Belgium.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh