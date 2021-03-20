- Maruti Suzuki, Tata Group, M&M warm up to vehicle-scrapping units
Coronavirus LIVE: India cases at 11554895; Maharashtra CM hints at lockdown
Coronavirus live updates: Maharashtra's total tally has zoomed past 2.4 million. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray warned that "a lockdown is an option in future". Stay tuned for corona-related news
A medic takes swab samples from passengers for COVID-19 tests, at Jammu Railway station
Coronavirus live updates: India reported 40,950 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday pushing the overall tally to 11,554,895, according to Worldometer. The death toll from the deadly infection jumped to 159,594. Maharashtra reported as many as 25,681 new cases of coronavirus of which, 5,065 were registered in Pune and 3,063 in Mumbai. The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (2,422,021), Kerala (1,098,291), Karnataka (965,102), Andhra Pradesh (892,740), and Tamil Nadu (863,363).
World coronavirus update: Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe with 122,868,484 infected by the deadly contagion. While 99,026,809 have recovered, 2,712,562 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 30,424,157, followed by Brazil, India, Russia and the United Kingdom. However, it terms of the total number of active cases, US tops the charts, followed by France, Brazil, Belgium and UK.
