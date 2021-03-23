Coronavirus LIVE: India sees 40,611 cases in 24 hrs; schools shut in UP
Coronavirus live updates: Delhi has recorded as many as 888 fresh coronavirus cases, Nagpur 3,596. Stay tuned for corona-related news
A health worker collects a swab sample for the COVID-19 RT-PCR test at Civil Hospital, in Gurugram on Friday.
Coronavirus live updates: At 40,611, India reported a slight dip in the daily number of Covid-19 cases. The overall tally stands at 11,686,330, according to Worldometer. The death toll from the infection is at 160,200. Maharashtra recorded 24,645 new cases. Meanwhile, Delhi saw as many as 888 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday. With this, the tally of Covid-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 6.48 lakh.
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (2,479,682), Kerala (1,104,228), Karnataka (970,202), Andhra Pradesh (893,734), and Tamil Nadu (866,982).
World coronavirus update: Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe with 124,285,190 infected by the deadly contagion. While 100,253,009 have recovered, 2,734,933 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 30,574,054, followed by Brazil, India, Russia and the United Kingdom. However, it terms of the total number of active cases, US tops the charts, followed by France, Brazil, Belgium and Italy.
