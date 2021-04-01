Coronavirus LIVE: India logs 72182 cases in 24 hrs; death toll hits 162,960

-
Coronavirus live updates: India has recorded a massive surge in the number of Covid-19 cases. In the last 24 hours, the country registered 72,182 cases. With the latest addition, the country's tally has soared to 12,220,669, Worldometer showed this morning. With active cases hitting 585,215, India is now the 5th-worst hit country. The death toll from the deadly infection jumped to 162,960.
Maharashtra on Wednesday reported as many as 39,544 new coronavirus cases, its second-highest single-day rise in infection tally since the pandemic began. The surge in Covid-19 cases continued in Delhi with 1,819 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours.
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (2,812,980), Kerala (1,119,542), Karnataka (989,804), Andhra Pradesh (899,812), and Tamil Nadu (881,752).
World coronavirus update: Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe with 129,438,862 infected by the deadly contagion. While 104,388,973 have recovered, 2,827,156 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 31,164,183, followed by Brazil, India, France and Russia. However, it terms of the total number of active cases, US tops the charts, followed by France, Brazil, Belgium, India and Italy.
