Coronavirus LIVE: India cases near 11 mn; Maharashtra sees 5427 new cases

live updates: India registered 12,643 fresh Covid-19 cases of the disease (Covid-19). Active cases in India stand at 137,866, while the caseload tally has risen to 10,962,189. The country continues to be second-most-affected globally, and ranks 17th among worst-hit nations by active cases. A total of 94,22,228 vaccine doses have been given to beneficiaries through 1,99,305 sessions till 8 am on February 18.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (2,820,000), Kerala (1,011,956), Karnataka (946,076), Andhra Pradesh (888,959), and Tamil Nadu (846,026). Amid rising concerns, Mumbai on Wednesday recorded 736 fresh Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day spike since January 7. Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded 5,427 new Covid-19 cases.

World update: Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe, with 110,822,973 infected by the deadly contagion. While 85,766,551 have recovered, 2,451,392 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 28,523,524, followed by India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom. However, it terms of the total number of active cases, US tops the charts, followed by France, UK, Brazil and Belgium.