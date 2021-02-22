Coronavirus LIVE: India cases cross 11 mn; US death toll past 500,000-mark

live updates: India has recorded a steady rise in the Covid-19 active cases over the past few days. On Sunday, the country registered nearly 14,000 fresh Covid-19 cases. Active cases in India have risen to 151,639, while the caseload tally has crossed the 11-million mark. The country continues to be second-most-affected globally, and ranks 14th among worst-hit nations by active cases. Till February 21, a total of 11,085,173 vaccine doses have been administered through 230,888 sessions. Maharashtra, which recorded 6,900 new cases, has announced a state-wide ban on social, political and religious gatherings, besides imposing fresh local lockdowns or curbs in districts like Pune and Amravati.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (2,093,913), Kerala (1,030,587), Karnataka (947,736), Andhra Pradesh (889,210), and Tamil Nadu (847,823).

World update: cases rise unabated across the globe, with 111,952,175 infected by the deadly contagion. While 87,317,479 have recovered, 2,477,781 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 28,765,423, followed by India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom. However, it terms of the total number of active cases, US tops the charts, followed by France, UK, Brazil and Belgium.