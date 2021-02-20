Coronavirus LIVE: India active cases rise; Maharashtra sees 6,112 new cases

live updates: India registered over 14,000 fresh Covid-19 cases of the disease (Covid-19). Active cases in India have risen to 144,654, while the caseload tally has risen to 10,976,776. The country continues to be second-most-affected globally, and ranks 16th among worst-hit nations by active cases. A total of 94,22,228 vaccine doses have been given to beneficiaries through 1,99,305 sessions till 8 am on February 18. Maharashtra recorded 6,112 new cases, the highest single-day spike in over three months, taking the state's caseload to 2,087,632. According to the state govt, new strains of found in UK, South Africa and Brazil have not been detected in Amravati, Yavatmal and Satara districts of Maharashtra where cases have spiked recently.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (2,087,632), Kerala (1,021,432), Karnataka (946,860), Andhra Pradesh (889,077), and Tamil Nadu (846,937).

World coronavirus update: Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe, with 111,234,365 infected by the deadly contagion. While 86,142,748 have recovered, 2,462,703 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 28,603,813, followed by India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom. However, it terms of the total number of active cases, US tops the charts, followed by France, UK, Brazil and Belgium.