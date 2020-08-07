JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Coronavirus LIVE: India tally crosses 2 mn; 62,000 cases recorded in a day

Coronavirus latest news: India recorded nearlt 550,000 cases in 10 days. US tally has surged to 5,031,901 and Brazil 2,917,562. Stay tuned for coronavirus LIVE updates

Topics
Coronavirus | World Health Organization | Lockdown

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Coronavirus testing
Coronavirus testing
Coronavirus update: India on Thursday recorded its worst-ever spike of 62,170 case in a single day. With this, India's tally of total cases has crossed the 2-million mark to now stand at 2,025,409. The death toll has soared to 41,627. Maharashtra has recorded its highest single-day spike of 11,514 coronavirus cases. Its tally now stands at 4,79,779. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh is inching closer to the 200,000 mark; it has added over 10,000 fresh cases for a second day in a row.
 
Coronavirus world update: Worldometer recorded 271,577 new cases worldwide in the past 24 hours. As many as 19,237,339
people around the world have been diagnosed with Covid-19 infection so far. While more than 12,345,472 have recovered, 716,519 have died.

Stay tuned for all coronavirus LIVE updates.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh