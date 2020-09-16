Coronavirus LIVE: India cases cross 5-million mark; US tally at 6,758,709
Coronavirus latest update: Worldwide there are 29,715,422 cases of coronavirus. India's total number of corona cases has surged to 5,018,034. Stay tuned for coronavirus India LIVE updates
Coronavirus update: India has crossed the grim 5-million mark by recording over 82,376 cases in the last 24 hours. With this, India is rapidly nearing the US tally of 6.7 million. The death toll has risen by 1,283 to 82,091. The government prevented 1.4-2.9 million coronavirus cases and 37,000-78,000 deaths due to the disease by imposing the nationwide lockdown that was announced on March 24, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 4,263 new corona cases, pushing the tally to 225,000. The worst-hit states are Maharashtra (1,097,856) Andhra Pradesh (575,079), Tamil Nadu (491,571), Karnataka (467,689), and UP (317,195). Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Coronavirus vaccine update: ICMR Director General Dr Balram Bhargava today said three vaccines are at the clinical trial stage in India. "Cadila and Bharat Biotech have completed phase-I trials. Serum Institute has completed phase II-B3 trials and will start phase-III trial (with 1,500 patients at 14 locations) after clearances," he said.
World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 29,715,422. While 21,523,712 have recovered, 938,406 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, 6,787,739 cases. It is followed by India, which has 5,018,034 cases, Brazil (4,384,299) and Russia (1,073,849).
