Coronavirus LIVE: India cases at 11,079,094; global tally nears 114 million

live updates: India's count of active cases has jumped to 160,985. On Friday, the country registered 16,056 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking its the caseload tally to 11,079,094. India continues to be second-most-affected globally, and ranks 13th among worst-hit nations by active cases. The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (2,130,000), Kerala (1,052,000), Karnataka (950,207), Andhra Pradesh (889,585), and Tamil Nadu (850,577).

India is gearing up to vaccinate people above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities against Covid-19 from March 1. The Union on Friday said the facility of on-site registrations will be available so that eligible beneficiaries can walk into identified vaccination centres, get themselves registered and get inoculated.

World update: cases rise unabated across the globe with 113,966,328 infected by the deadly contagion. While 89,524,743 have recovered, 2,528,160 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 29,134,796, followed by India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom. However, it terms of the total number of active cases, US tops the charts, followed by France, UK, Brazil and Belgium.