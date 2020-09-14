Coronavirus LIVE: India death toll nears 80,000; case tally at 4,845,003
Coronavirus latest update: Worldwide there are 29,175,454 cases of coronavirus. India's total number of corona cases has surged to 4,837,952. Stay tuned for coronavirus India LIVE updates
Topics
Coronavirus | World Health Organization | Lockdown
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Coronavirus testing
Coronavirus update: With over 93,215 new cases, India's coronavirus tally has reached 4,845,003. The death toll has risen by 1,140 to 79,754. India now has 9,73,175 active cases, while 37,02,595 people have recovered. Maharashtra's Covid tally has surged to 1,060,308 after 22,543 cases being reported in the past 24 hours. West Bengal and Delhi now have over 200,000 and 218,300 cases, respectively. The worst-hit states are Maharashtra (1,060,308) Andhra Pradesh (560,000), Tamil Nadu (491,571), Karnataka (450,000), and UP (312,036).
Coronavirus vaccine update: Minister of Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan has said that India may get a vaccine against the coronavirus in the first quarter of 2021 and that he will take the first dose to dispel doubts about its safety.
World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 29,175,454. While 21,018,176 have recovered, 927,986 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 6,708,458 cases. It is followed by India, which has 4,845,003 cases, Brazil (4,330,455) and Russia (1,062,811).
Stay tuned for coronavirus LIVE updates
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More