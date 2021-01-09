- Coronavirus LIVE: US sees nearly 300,000 cases in a day; tally past 22.4 mn
Latest news LIVE updates: Twitter permanently suspends Trump's account
Coronavirus LIVE: US sees nearly 300,000 cases in a day; tally past 22.4 mn
Coronavirus live updates: At 1,954,553, Maharashtra has the highest number of coronavirus cases, followed by Karnataka 924,137, Andhra Pradesh 883,876, Tamil Nadu 823,181, and Kerala 790,882
Coronavirus live update: With 18,106 fresh Covid-19 cases, India's caseload now stands at 10,432,526. The country's death toll has mounted to 150,835. With 1,954,553 cases, Maharashtra has the highest number of coronavirus cases, followed by Karnataka 924,137, Andhra Pradesh 883,876, Tamil Nadu 823,181, and Kerala 790,882. Setting the pace for vaccine rollout next week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual meeting with all chief ministers on Monday.
The government is in the final stages of due diligence to ink a supply deal with Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech, which have got approval for emergency use of their vaccines.
World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 89,324,792. While 63,990,133 have recovered, 1,920,754 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 22,446,955 cases, and 378,085 have died from the disease there. It is followed by India, which has 10,432,526 cases, Brazil (8,015,920), Russia (3,355,794), UK (2,957,472). The White House coronavirus task force in its latest report said that the United States may have its own version of a more transmissible variant of Covid-19 that might be helping fuel the already aggressive spread of the virus.
