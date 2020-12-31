Coronavirus LIVE: India cases at 10,267,283; new UK strain here since Nov
Coronavirus live updates: At 1,928,603, Maharashtra has the highest number of coronavirus cases, followed by Karnataka 918,544, Andhra Pradesh 881,948, Tamil Nadu 817,077, and Kerala 755,718
Coronavirus live updates: With 21,957 fresh Covid-19 cases, India's caseload now stands at 10,267,283. The country's death toll has mounted to 148,774. With 1,928,603 cases, Maharashtra has the highest number of coronavirus cases, followed by Karnataka 918,544, Andhra Pradesh 881,948, Tamil Nadu 817,077, and Kerala 755,718. The daily recoveries have outnumbered the daily new cases since the last 33 days successively. The recovery rate has reached nearly 96 per cent.
With India confirming at least 20 cases of the new UK strain of Covid-19, All India Institute of Medical Sciences director Randeep Guleria on Wednesday said that it is a possibility that the new mutation could have been present in the country even in November as the mutant strain was reported in the United Kingdom in September and there might be people who would have been infected.
World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 83,029,510. While 58,845,629 have recovered, 1,810,610 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 20,201,192 cases, and 350,429 have died from the disease there. It is followed by India, which has 10,267,283 cases, Brazil (7,619,970), Russia (3,131,550), France (2,600,498).
