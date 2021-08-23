JUST IN
Coronavirus LIVE updates: At 25,420, India logs sharp dip in new cases

Coronavirus LIVE updates: Maharashtra recorded 4,141 fresh Covid-19 cases, 4,780 discharges, and 145 deaths in the last 24 hours. Stay tuned for corona-related news

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Coronavirus updates: India recorded 25,420 new Covid-19 cases and 385 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking its tally to 32,448,969 and the death toll to 434,784. Delhi reported zero daily deaths due to COVID-19 for the third consecutive day on Sunday and 24 new cases of the infection, while the positivity rate stood at 0.04 per cent, according to the health department, reported news agency PTI.

Meanwhile, Zydus Cadila, whose Covid vaccine ZyCoV-D for adults and children aged 12 years and above got approval yesterday, said it hopes to produce one crore doses per month by October.

World coronavirus update: Covid-19 is continuing to spread around the world, with 212,554,454 confirmed cases and 4,443,898 deaths across nearly 200 countries recorded since China reported its first cases in December 2019. The US remains the worst-hit country with 38,231,787 cases, followed by India, Brazil, Russia and France. 

