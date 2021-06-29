- Oxford study says mixing Covid-19 vaccines gives robust protection
Coronavirus LIVE: At 37,037, India reocrds sharp decline in new Covid cases
Today's coronavirus numbers: Bengaluru (563 cases), Mumbai 608 cases), Chennai (308 cases), Kolkata (191 cases), Delhi (59 cases). Stay tuned for corona-related news
A health worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a porter at a railway station in Ahmedabad, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Corona updates: Witnessing a sharp decline, India recorded 37,037 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours with 907 fatalities, Worldometer showed this morning. The country's total coronavirus caseload stands at 30,316,000, while the death toll has jumped to 397,668.
Kerala reported 8,063 new infections, followed by Maharashtra (6,727), Tamil Nadu (4,804), Andhra Pradesh (2,224), Karnataka (2,576), Delhi (59) and West Bengal (1,836).
The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6,043,548), Kerala (2,896,957), Karnataka (2,837,206), Tamil Nadu (2,470,678), and Andhra Pradesh (1,882,096).
World coronavirus update: Covid-19 is continuing to spread around the world, with 182,177,882 confirmed cases and 3,944,954 deaths across nearly 200 countries recorded since China reported its first cases in December 2019. The US remains the worst-hit country with 34,510,894, followed by India, Brazil, France and Russia.
