Coronavirus live updates: India economy picks up, Pakistan tightens curbs

Coronavirus updates: Bharat Biotech's vaccine found effective against the Delta and Delta plus variants.

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

People queue up to be vaccinated at a Covid-19 inoculation centre, in Mumbai Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. (PTI Photo/ Kunal Patil)
Coronavirus updates: Bharat Biotech's Covaxin is effective against the Delta and Delta plus variants, a study by two state-backed institutes has said. Weekly indicators of economic activity in India are showing signs of improvement as new Covid-19 cases increase.

World coronavirus updates: The International Monetary Fund approved the biggest resource injection in its history, with $650 billion meant to help nations deal with mounting debt and the fallout from the pandemic. Pakistan plans to tighten rules in bigger cities this month to avert a likely fourth coronavirus wave as the delta variant spreads, Bloomberg reported.

