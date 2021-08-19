Coronavirus LIVE: India records 35,797 cases, USA 158,127 in past 24 hours

- An $8.8 bn IPO wave sweeps across India as investors bet on startups
Coronavirus LIVE updates: Kerala reported 21,613 new infections, Maharashtra 5,132, Andhra Pradesh (1,433), Tamil Nadu (1,797), Karnataka (1,365), and Delhi (36). Stay tuned for corona-related news
Coronavirus updates: India recorded 35,797 new Covid-19 cases and 511 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking its tally to 32,320,898 and the death toll to 433,063. Kerala reported 21,613 new infections, Maharashtra 5,132, followed by Andhra Pradesh (1,433), Tamil Nadu (1,797), Karnataka (1,365), West Bengal (547) and Delhi (36).
World coronavirus update: Covid-19 is continuing to spread around the world, with 210,055,865 confirmed cases and 4,404,239 deaths across nearly 200 countries recorded since China reported its first cases in December 2019. The US remains the worst-hit country with 38,072,656 cases, followed by India, Brazil, Russia and France.
