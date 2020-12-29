Coronavirus LIVE: India records over 16,000 new cases, tally at 10,224,797

update: With 16,072 fresh Covid-19 cases, India's caseload has now reached 10,224,797. The country's death toll has mounted to 148,190. With 1,922,048 cases, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases, followed by Karnataka 916,909, Andhra Pradesh 881,273, Tamil Nadu 815,000, and Kerala 743,563. Delhi reported 564 new Covid-19 cases -- the lowest in a day in five months -- as the positivity rate in the past 24 hours came below one per cent. Meanwhile, the deaths in the city due to Covid also saw a significant drop, at 21 fatalities in a day.



The Centre on Monday maintained the Covid-19 restrictions on various activities, noting that while there had been a continuous decline in active cases in India, there was a need for surveillance, containment and caution due to a surge globally and the emergence of a new variant of the virus in the UK.



World update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 81,654,033. While 57,733,929 have recovered, 1,780,866 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 19,774,331 cases, and 343,087 have died from the disease there. It is followed by India, which has 10,224,797 cases, Brazil (7,506,890), Russia (3,050,248), France (2,562,646).

