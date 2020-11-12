Coronavirus LIVE updates: India cases at 8,684,039; global tally past 52 mn
Coronavirus update: Maharashtra has 1,731,833 coronavirus cases, Karnataka 853,796, Andhra Pradesh 847,977, Tamil Nadu 750,409 and UP 503,159. Stay tuned for coronavirus India LIVE updates
Topics
Coronavirus | World Health Organization | Coronavirus Vaccine
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a swab sample from a man at the Sadar Bazar market to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Delhi on Wednesday.
Coronavirus update: India has reported 48,285 fresh Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The total caseload now stands at 8,684,039. The country's death toll has mounted to 128,164.
Delhi recorded its biggest single-day jump of 8,593 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday taking its infection tally to over 459,975, while 85 new fatalities pushed the national capital's death toll to 7,228. According to the latest report of the fourth round of sero survey carried out in the national capital, one in four persons in the city appears to be infected by Covid-19 and the virus has touched almost every household in the national capital, said the Delhi High Court. Kerala reported 7,007 new cases, taking its total infections to 502,719.
World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 52,416,692. While 36,662,589 have recovered, 1,288,776 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 10,703,736 cases, and 247,279 have died from the disease there. It is followed by India, which has 8,684,039 cases, Brazil (5,749,007), France (1,865,538), Russia (1,836,960).
Stay tuned for the latest coronavirus-related news.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More