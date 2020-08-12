Coronavirus LIVE: India tally crosses 2.3-mn mark; death toll nears UK's
Coronavirus latest news: India recorded over 60,000 cases in a day. US tally has surged to 5,278,963 and Brazil 3,068,138. Stay tuned for coronavirus LIVE updates
Coronavirus update: India has again recorded over 61,000 cases in 24 hours, taking its tally way past the 2.3-million mark. With 835 fatalities in a single day, the country's death toll has risen to 46,188, very close to the UK's toll. Five most affected Indian states by total tally of cases are Maharashtra (535,601), Tamil Nadu (308,649), Andhra Pradesh (244,549;), Karnataka (182,354), and Delhi (147,391). Coronavirus tally in West Bengal, meanwhile, has crossed the 100,000-mark with 2,931 new infections.
Nearly eight months into the coronavirus outbreak, Russia has become the first country to grant regulatory approval to a corona vaccine, dubbed “Sputnik V” (a reference to the world's first satellite), for civilian use, according to President Vladimir Putin.
Coronavirus world update: As many as 20,403,255 people around the world have been diagnosed with Covid-19. While more than 13,286,580 have recovered, 742,018 have died so far.
Stay tuned for all coronavirus LIVE updates.
