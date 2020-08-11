- Gilead seeks US FDA approval for experimental coronavirus drug remdesivir
- Trump abruptly escorted from briefing after shooting near White House
- MARKET LIVE: Indices set to open higher; IndiGo, ICICI Bank in focus
- Fuelling jugaad: Indian farmers' hacks threaten demand for diesel
- Gold prices slump to Rs 55,350 per 10 gm, silver jumps to Rs 75,150 a kg
Coronavirus LIVE: India cases rise to 2,267,153; death toll at 45,353
Coronavirus latest news: India recorded over 50,000 cases in a day. US tally has surged to 5,251,446 and Brazil 3,057,470. Stay tuned for coronavirus LIVE updates
Coronavirus | World Health Organization | Lockdown
Coronavirus update: India recorded more than 50,000 cases in 24 hours, taking its tally of total cases to 2,267,153. As many as 45,353 have died from the disease. The five most-affected states by number of cases are Maharashtra (5,24,513), Tamil Nadu (296,901), Andhra Pradesh (227,860), Karnataka (178,087), and Delhi (1,46,134).
Coronavirus world update: As many as 20,246,580 people around the world have been diagnosed with Covid-19. While more than 13,107,360 have recovered, 738,695 have died so far.
Stay tuned for all coronavirus LIVE updates.
