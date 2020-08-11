JUST IN
Coronavirus LIVE: India cases rise to 2,267,153; death toll at 45,353

Coronavirus latest news: India recorded over 50,000 cases in a day. US tally has surged to 5,251,446 and Brazil 3,057,470. Stay tuned for coronavirus LIVE updates

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Coronavirus, Coronavirus tests
A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a sample using a swab from a girl at a local health centre to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), amid the spread of the disease at Ajmeri Gate area, in Delhi on Frida
Coronavirus update: India recorded more than 50,000 cases in 24 hours, taking its tally of total cases to 2,267,153. As many as 45,353 have died from the disease. The five most-affected states by number of cases are Maharashtra (5,24,513), Tamil Nadu (296,901), Andhra Pradesh (227,860), Karnataka (178,087), and Delhi (1,46,134).

Coronavirus world update: As many as 20,246,580 people around the world have been diagnosed with Covid-19. While more than 13,107,360 have recovered, 738,695 have died so far.

Stay tuned for all coronavirus LIVE updates.

