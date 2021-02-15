Coronavirus LIVE: India cases at 10,915,805; global tally nears 109.4 mn

live update: India recorded 11,434 fresh Covid-19 cases of the disease (Covid-19). The country reported a net reduction of 4,984 in active cases to bring its count down at 141,548. India’s share of global active coronavirus cases now stands at 0.56 per cent (one in 179). The caseload tally stands at 10,892,550. The country continues to be second-most-affected globally, and ranks 17th among worst-hit nations by active cases.

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (2,060,186), Kerala (999,523), Karnataka (944,856), Andhra Pradesh (888,814), and Tamil Nadu (844,650).

With 296,211 more vaccine shots being administered on Saturday, the total number of people inoculated in India has reached 8,263,858 - that is 75.79% of its total caseload, and 0.5952% of population.

World coronavirus update: Coronavirus cases rise unabated across the globe, with nearly 109.4 million infected by the deadly contagion. While 81,612,088 have recovered, 2,410,914 have died so far. The US remains the worst-hit country with 28,260,839, followed by India, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom. However, it terms of the total number of active cases, US tops the charts, followed by France, UK, Brazil and Belgium.

