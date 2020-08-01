Coronavirus LIVE: India records 200,000 cases in 4 days; death toll 36,551
Coronavirus news: India has recorded over 200,000 cases in 4 days. The US' tally has surged to 4,705,826 cases and Brazil's to 2,666,298. Stay tuned for coronavirus LIVE updates
A worker in PPE sanitizes the interiors of High Street Phoenix mall in Mumbai’s Lower Parel on Thursday. The Maharashtra government has allowed shopping malls and marketplaces to reopen between 9 am and 7 pm from August 5 | Photo: KAMLESH PEDNEKAR
Coronavirus update: India has recorded its worst ever single-day spike of over 57,500 coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 1,697,054. The country's death toll now stands at 36,551. With coronavirus cases rising at a record speed , several states like Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Mizoram have extended their lockdown till August 31. Some others like Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand have imposed weekend lockdowns to curb corona cases. Andhra Pradesh has again reported record over 10,376 coronavirus cases — it's third straight daily addition of over 10,000 cases — taking its aggregate to 140,933.
Coronavirus world update: Worldometer has reported record 282,095 new cases worldwide in the past 24 hours. As many as 17,745,592 people around the world have been diagnosed with Covid-19. While more than 11,151,794 have recovered, 682,196 have died so far.
